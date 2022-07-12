Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.