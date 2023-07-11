Home > Smartphone comparison > Phone (2) vs Zenfone 10 – which one to choose?

Nothing Phone (2) vs Asus Zenfone 10

77 out of 100
Nothing Phone (2)
VS
81 out of 100
Asus Zenfone 10
Nothing Phone (2)
Asus Zenfone 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Nothing Phone (2) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 11, 2023, against the Asus Zenfone 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Phone (2) was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (2)
  • Has a 0.78 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4300 mAh
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1298K versus 1143K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (445 vs 393 PPI)

Review

Evaluation of Nothing Phone (2) and Asus Zenfone 10 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phone (2)
vs
Zenfone 10

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.92 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 445 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio - 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phone (2)
n/a
Zenfone 10
808 nits

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Phone (2)
n/a
Zenfone 10
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Nothing Phone (2) and Asus Zenfone 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 740
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phone (2)
1259
Zenfone 10 +19%
1497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phone (2)
3850
Zenfone 10 +34%
5149
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phone (2)
1143337
Zenfone 10 +14%
1298997
CPU - 272112
GPU - 585095
Memory - 262797
UX - 174153
Total score 1143337 1298997
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (28th and 8th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Nothing OS 2.0 -

Battery

Capacity 4700 mAh 4300 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:59 hr
Watching video - 17:17 hr
Gaming - 04:25 hr
Standby - 104 hr
General battery life
Phone (2)
n/a
Zenfone 10
35:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 ) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2023 June 2023
Release date July 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (2).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Phone (2) and iPhone 14 Pro Max
2. Phone (2) and Pixel 7
3. Phone (2) and Pixel 7 Pro
4. Phone (2) and Pixel 6 Pro
5. Phone (2) and Phone (1)
6. Zenfone 10 and Edge 40
7. Zenfone 10 and Galaxy S23
8. Zenfone 10 and OnePlus 11
9. Zenfone 10 and Zenfone 9
10. Zenfone 10 and Xiaomi 13
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский