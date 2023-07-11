Nothing Phone (2) vs Asus Zenfone 10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Nothing Phone (2) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 11, 2023, against the Asus Zenfone 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Specifications of the Phone (2) was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (2)
- Has a 0.78 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4300 mAh
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 10
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1298K versus 1143K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 13% higher pixel density (445 vs 393 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
69
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
78
94
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
94*
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88*
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
88
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.92 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|445 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|-
|84.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1259
Zenfone 10 +19%
1497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3850
Zenfone 10 +34%
5149
|CPU
|-
|272112
|GPU
|-
|585095
|Memory
|-
|262797
|UX
|-
|174153
|Total score
|1143337
|1298997
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (28th and 8th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Nothing OS 2.0
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:21 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:59 hr
|Watching video
|-
|17:17 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:25 hr
|Standby
|-
|104 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 )
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2023
|June 2023
|Release date
|July 2023
|July 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (2).
