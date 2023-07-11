Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Nothing Phone (2) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 11, 2023, against the Asus Zenfone 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Phone (2) was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Specifications of the Phone (2) was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 10

Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (2)

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Nothing Phone (2) and Asus Zenfone 10 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities