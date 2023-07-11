Nothing Phone (2) vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Nothing Phone (2) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 11, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Specifications of the Phone (2) was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (2)
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1127K versus 766K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1243 and 1034 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 393 PPI)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Comes with 303 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4700 mAh
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
78
64
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
94*
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88*
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|-
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.5%
|PWM
|-
|360 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|210 g (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Google Tensor
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phone (2) +20%
1243
1034
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phone (2) +35%
3797
2822
|CPU
|-
|199110
|GPU
|-
|299002
|Memory
|-
|119211
|UX
|-
|161867
|Total score
|1127313
|766285
|Max surface temperature
|-
|40.4 °C
|Stability
|-
|56%
|Graphics test
|-
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6208
|Web score
|-
|8589
|Video editing
|-
|6874
|Photo editing
|-
|17921
|Data manipulation
|-
|11146
|Writing score
|-
|16293
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking List (29th and 154th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Nothing OS 2.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|5003 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:59 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|08:47 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:29 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:43 hr
|Standby
|-
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|114°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3840 x 2880
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 )
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2023
|October 2021
|Release date
|July 2023
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Nothing Phone (2). But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.
