Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1005K versus 608K)
  • Comes with 1031 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3969 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 15% higher pixel density (525 vs 458 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (36:48 vs 30:49 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1310 and 972 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 99.6%
PWM 342 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 11 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
10 Pro
774 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +6%
819 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +8%
90%
iPhone 11 Pro Max
83.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro
972
iPhone 11 Pro Max +35%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +65%
1005983
iPhone 11 Pro Max
608314
CPU 229138 175209
GPU 438172 231377
Memory 172155 80239
UX 168167 127285
Total score 1005983 608314
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro +28%
9563
iPhone 11 Pro Max
7456
Stability 64% 79%
Graphics test 57 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 9563 7456
PCMark 3.0 score 10936 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 15.4
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 80 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:32 hr 11:56 hr
Watching video 13:54 hr 16:42 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 07:08 hr
Standby 100 hr 124 hr
General battery life
10 Pro
30:49 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +19%
36:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro +3%
88.1 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max
85.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2019
Release date January 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

