OnePlus 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 mini VS OnePlus 10 Pro Apple iPhone 13 mini Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro Comes with 2594 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2406 mAh

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size

Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 827 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 781K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

10% higher pixel density (525 vs 476 PPI) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

Better grip in hands – the body is 9.7 mm narrower

Weighs 59.5 grams less

39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1732 and 1243 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 5.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 525 ppi 476 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 510 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 10 Pro +56% 1294 nits iPhone 13 mini 827 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro +6% 90% iPhone 13 mini 85.1%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 mini in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU GPU clock 818 MHz 1200 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 10 Pro 1243 iPhone 13 mini +39% 1732 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10 Pro 4141 iPhone 13 mini +13% 4673 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 10 Pro +29% 1007290 iPhone 13 mini 781294 CPU 229138 193760 GPU 438172 347737 Memory 172155 108337 UX 168167 131541 Total score 1007290 781294 3DMark Wild Life Performance 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 mini 9042 Stability - 71% Graphics test - 54 FPS Graphics score - 9042 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12.1 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM ColorOS 12.1 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2406 mAh Charge power 80 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:24 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 mini 13:12 hr Watching videos (Player) 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 mini 13:34 hr Talk (3G) 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 mini 14:17 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 150° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 mini from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 mini 138 Video quality 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 mini 117 Generic camera score 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 mini 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 mini 87.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2021 Release date January 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.97 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.