OnePlus 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro VS OnePlus 10 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro Comes with 1905 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3095 mAh

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Fingerprint scanner

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1002K versus 762K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 1054 nits)

14% higher pixel density (525 vs 460 PPI) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1702 and 1248 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 525 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 510 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 10 Pro +22% 1290 nits iPhone 13 Pro 1054 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro +5% 90% iPhone 13 Pro 86%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU GPU clock - 1200 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 10 Pro 1248 iPhone 13 Pro +36% 1702 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10 Pro 4156 iPhone 13 Pro +12% 4651 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 10 Pro +31% 1002438 iPhone 13 Pro 762846 CPU 229138 210846 GPU 438172 305961 Memory 172155 121447 UX 168167 131737 Total score 1002438 762846 3DMark Wild Life Performance 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro 9630 Stability - 76% Graphics test - 57 FPS Graphics score - 9630 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12.1 iOS 15 ROM ColorOS 12.1 - OS size - 15.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 150° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro 144 Video quality 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro 119 Generic camera score 10 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2021 Release date January 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro.