OnePlus 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Ванплас 10 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 13 Про Макс
OnePlus 10 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4352 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 801K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 1047 nits)
  • 15% higher pixel density (525 vs 458 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1738 and 1243 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
10 Pro +24%
1294 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max
1047 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +3%
90%
iPhone 13 Pro Max
87.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro
1243
iPhone 13 Pro Max +40%
1738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro
4141
iPhone 13 Pro Max +13%
4670
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +26%
1007290
iPhone 13 Pro Max
801779
CPU 229138 213922
GPU 438172 338801
Memory 172155 119504
UX 168167 134582
Total score 1007290 801779
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 81%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9576
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12.1 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 -
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 80 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro Max
20:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro Max
24:12 hr
Talk (3G)
10 Pro
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro Max
27:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2021
Release date January 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

