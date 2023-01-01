Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs iPhone 8 Plus – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus

OnePlus 10 Pro
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 53 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (993K versus 397K)
  • Comes with 2309 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2691 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 22.6% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 401 PPI)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (30:10 vs 27:25 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (776 against 615 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 525 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 67.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 99.9%
PWM 342 Hz Not detected
Response time 11 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro +26%
776 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
615 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200.5 g (7.07 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof - IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +34%
90%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A11 Bionic
Max clock 3000 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro +3%
971
iPhone 8 Plus
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +37%
3422
iPhone 8 Plus
2489
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +150%
993352
iPhone 8 Plus
397243
CPU 227709 124988
GPU 430176 147976
Memory 160925 61076
UX 175122 66430
Total score 993352 397243
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro +180%
9560
iPhone 8 Plus
3419
Max surface temperature 46.5 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 64% 71%
Graphics test 57 FPS 20 FPS
Graphics score 9560 3419
PCMark 3.0
10 Pro
11790
iPhone 8 Plus
n/a
Web score 9205 -
Video editing 5896 -
Photo editing 25534 -
Data manipulation 9203 -
Writing score 16838 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size 32 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 80 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:04 hr 08:56 hr
Watching video 13:54 hr 11:09 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 04:25 hr
Standby 100 hr 102 hr
General battery life
10 Pro +10%
30:10 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
27:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10 Pro +40%
132
iPhone 8 Plus
94
Video quality
10 Pro +24%
110
iPhone 8 Plus
89
Generic camera score
10 Pro +32%
127
iPhone 8 Plus
96

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
10 Pro +10%
88.1 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2017
Release date January 2022 September 2017
SAR (head) - 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

