OnePlus 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 53 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (993K versus 397K)
- Comes with 2309 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2691 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 22.6% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 401 PPI)
- Shows 10% longer battery life (30:10 vs 27:25 hours)
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (776 against 615 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
70
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|67.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|99.9%
|PWM
|342 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|11 ms
|32 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1471:1
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|200.5 g (7.07 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro +3%
971
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +37%
3422
2489
|CPU
|227709
|124988
|GPU
|430176
|147976
|Memory
|160925
|61076
|UX
|175122
|66430
|Total score
|993352
|397243
|Max surface temperature
|46.5 °C
|42.6 °C
|Stability
|64%
|71%
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|20 FPS
|Graphics score
|9560
|3419
|Web score
|9205
|-
|Video editing
|5896
|-
|Photo editing
|25534
|-
|Data manipulation
|9203
|-
|Writing score
|16838
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|-
|OS size
|32 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2691 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|1:25 hr
|Web browsing
|10:04 hr
|08:56 hr
|Watching video
|13:54 hr
|11:09 hr
|Gaming
|04:58 hr
|04:25 hr
|Standby
|100 hr
|102 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
10 Pro +40%
132
Video quality
10 Pro +24%
110
Generic camera score
10 Pro +32%
127
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2017
|Release date
|January 2022
|September 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.94 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4