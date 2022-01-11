Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Thinner bezels – 24.6% more screen real estate
  • Has a 2 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 81% longer battery life (107 vs 59 hours)
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 553K)
  • 61% higher pixel density (525 vs 326 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Weighs 52.5 grams less
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1341 and 971 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 525 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 2457:1
Max. Brightness
10 Pro +17%
776 nits
iPhone SE (2020)
664 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +38%
90%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro
971
iPhone SE (2020) +38%
1341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +80%
998794
iPhone SE (2020)
553895
CPU 229138 127846
GPU 438172 230516
Memory 172155 88584
UX 168167 111340
Total score 998794 553895
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro +37%
9563
iPhone SE (2020)
6971
Stability 64% 68%
Graphics test 57 FPS 41 FPS
Graphics score 9563 6971
PCMark 3.0 score 10936 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 15.4
OS size - 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10 Pro
13:38 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10 Pro +89%
16:20 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
10 Pro +229%
33:17 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
86.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 April 2020
Release date January 2022 April 2020
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

