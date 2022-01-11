Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

VS
OnePlus 10 Pro
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Thinner bezels – 24.6% more screen real estate
  • Has a 2 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 61% higher pixel density (525 vs 326 PPI)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (30:23 vs 25:41 hours)
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (988K versus 711K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (774 against 642 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1718 and 973 points
  • Weighs 56.5 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 525 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 99.9%
PWM 342 Hz -
Response time 11 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro +21%
774 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof - IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +38%
90%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro
973
iPhone SE (2022) +77%
1718
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro
3423
iPhone SE (2022) +34%
4587
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +39%
988777
iPhone SE (2022)
711422
CPU 227709 189244
GPU 430176 269834
Memory 160925 129820
UX 175122 127582
Total score 988777 711422
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro +16%
9567
iPhone SE (2022)
8266
Stability 64% 72%
Graphics test 57 FPS 49 FPS
Graphics score 9567 8266
PCMark 3.0 score 11656 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM ColorOS 13 -
OS size 32 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 80 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 13:54 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 100 hr 93 hr
General battery life
10 Pro +18%
30:23 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10 Pro +3%
132
iPhone SE (2022)
128
Video quality
10 Pro +1%
110
iPhone SE (2022)
109
Generic camera score
10 Pro +8%
127
iPhone SE (2022)
118

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro +3%
88.1 dB
iPhone SE (2022)
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 March 2022
Release date January 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
