OnePlus 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR VS OnePlus 10 Pro Apple iPhone XR Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 525 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90% 79% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 98.3% 100% PWM 342 Hz Not detected Response time 11 ms 32.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1 Peak brightness test (auto) 10 Pro +22% 776 nits iPhone XR 635 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200.5 g (7.07 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz) Waterproof - IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro +14% 90% iPhone XR 79%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size 32 GB 11.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2942 mAh Charge power 80 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:43 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:04 hr 11:16 hr Watching video 13:54 hr 12:45 hr Gaming 04:58 hr 05:10 hr Standby 100 hr 123 hr General battery life 10 Pro 30:10 hr iPhone XR +10% 33:02 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 150° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 10 Pro +28% 132 iPhone XR 103 Video quality 10 Pro +15% 110 iPhone XR 96 Generic camera score 10 Pro +26% 127 iPhone XR 101

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 10 Pro +1% 88.1 dB iPhone XR 87.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2018 Release date January 2022 October 2018 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.