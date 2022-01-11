Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS

OnePlus 10 Pro
Apple iPhone XS

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Comes with 2342 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2658 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (988K versus 525K)
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (30:23 vs 22:46 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (774 against 632 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Weighs 23.5 grams less
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1112 and 973 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 98.8%
PWM 342 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 11 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro +22%
774 nits
iPhone XS
632 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +9%
90%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro
973
iPhone XS +14%
1112
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +21%
3423
iPhone XS
2837
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +88%
988777
iPhone XS
525834
CPU 227709 145514
GPU 430176 197436
Memory 160925 73728
UX 175122 110833
Total score 988777 525834
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro +67%
9567
iPhone XS
5740
Stability 64% 63%
Graphics test 57 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 9567 5740
PCMark 3.0 score 11656 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM ColorOS 13 -
OS size 32 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 80 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 2:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 07:30 hr
Watching video 13:54 hr 09:19 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 04:45 hr
Standby 100 hr 80 hr
General battery life
10 Pro +33%
30:23 hr
iPhone XS
22:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10 Pro
132
iPhone XS
n/a
Video quality
10 Pro
110
iPhone XS
n/a
Generic camera score
10 Pro
127
iPhone XS
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro +1%
88.1 dB
iPhone XS
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2018
Release date January 2022 September 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

