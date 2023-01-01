OnePlus 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1826 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3174 mAh
- 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (993K versus 530K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 19% longer battery life (30:10 vs 25:24 hours)
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
- Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (776 against 657 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 971 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
70
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|85.41%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|98.8%
|PWM
|342 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|11 ms
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|200.5 g (7.07 oz)
|208 g (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
iPhone XS Max +14%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +20%
3422
2845
|CPU
|227709
|145567
|GPU
|430176
|170450
|Memory
|160925
|100025
|UX
|175122
|112820
|Total score
|993352
|530717
|Max surface temperature
|46.5 °C
|45.2 °C
|Stability
|64%
|66%
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|9560
|5720
|Web score
|9205
|-
|Video editing
|5896
|-
|Photo editing
|25534
|-
|Data manipulation
|9203
|-
|Writing score
|16838
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|-
|OS size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|03:29 hr
|Web browsing
|10:04 hr
|09:13 hr
|Watching video
|13:54 hr
|10:50 hr
|Gaming
|04:58 hr
|04:41 hr
|Standby
|100 hr
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
10 Pro +20%
132
110
Video quality
10 Pro +15%
110
Generic camera score
10 Pro +21%
127
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2018
|Release date
|January 2022
|September 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
