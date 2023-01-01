OnePlus 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max VS OnePlus 10 Pro Apple iPhone XS Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1826 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3174 mAh

Comes with 1826 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3174 mAh 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (993K versus 530K)

87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (993K versus 530K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Shows 19% longer battery life (30:10 vs 25:24 hours)

Shows 19% longer battery life (30:10 vs 25:24 hours) The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (776 against 657 nits) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 971 points

14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 971 points Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.4:9 PPI 525 ppi 456 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90% 85.41% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.3% 98.8% PWM 342 Hz 240 Hz Response time 11 ms 11.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 10 Pro +18% 776 nits iPhone XS Max 657 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 200.5 g (7.07 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro +5% 90% iPhone XS Max 85.41%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size 32 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3174 mAh Charge power 80 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 03:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:04 hr 09:13 hr Watching video 13:54 hr 10:50 hr Gaming 04:58 hr 04:41 hr Standby 100 hr 80 hr General battery life 10 Pro +19% 30:10 hr iPhone XS Max 25:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 150° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 10 Pro +20% 132 iPhone XS Max 110 Video quality 10 Pro +15% 110 iPhone XS Max 96 Generic camera score 10 Pro +21% 127 iPhone XS Max 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 10 Pro +14% 88.1 dB iPhone XS Max 77.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2018 Release date January 2022 September 2018 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.