Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs ROG Phone 6D Ultimate – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Ванплас 10 Про
VS
Асус Рог Фон 6D Ультимейт
OnePlus 10 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 46.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (36:24 vs 30:23 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1112K versus 1001K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1377 and 981 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 525 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 342 Hz -
Response time 11 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro
786 nits
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate +6%
830 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 247 gramm (8.71 oz)
Waterproof - IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MC10
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro
3458
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate +34%
4618
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro
1001714
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate +11%
1112798
CPU 227709 -
GPU 430176 -
Memory 160925 -
UX 175122 -
Total score 1001714 1112798
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9567 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11656 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (31st and 7th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM ColorOS 13 -
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:44 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 12:04 hr
Watching video 13:54 hr 19:01 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 100 hr 108 hr
General battery life
10 Pro
30:23 hr
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate +20%
36:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2022
Release date January 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or OnePlus 10 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or OnePlus 10 Pro
3. Asus ROG Phone 5 or OnePlus 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or OnePlus 10 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or OnePlus 10 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) or Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
8. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro or Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
9. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro or Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish