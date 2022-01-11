Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs Zenfone 8 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Asus Zenfone 8

Ванплас 10 Про
VS
Асус Зенфон 8
OnePlus 10 Pro
Asus Zenfone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (107 vs 88 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 815K)
  • 18% higher pixel density (525 vs 446 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.1% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 31.5 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1114 and 971 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 495 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
10 Pro
776 nits
Zenfone 8 +3%
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +9%
90%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro
971
Zenfone 8 +15%
1114
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro
3422
Zenfone 8 +4%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +23%
998794
Zenfone 8
815328
CPU 229138 208013
GPU 438172 313550
Memory 172155 145918
UX 168167 155382
Total score 998794 815328
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro +69%
9563
Zenfone 8
5649
Stability 64% 57%
Graphics test 57 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 9563 5649
PCMark 3.0 score 10936 16099
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (6th and 32nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 ZenUI 8
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10 Pro +8%
13:38 hr
Zenfone 8
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10 Pro +5%
16:20 hr
Zenfone 8
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
10 Pro +54%
33:17 hr
Zenfone 8
21:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 112°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10 Pro
n/a
Zenfone 8
126
Video quality
10 Pro
n/a
Zenfone 8
108
Generic camera score
10 Pro
n/a
Zenfone 8
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro
n/a
Zenfone 8
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 May 2021
Release date January 2022 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 10 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. OnePlus 10 Pro or 8 Pro
3. OnePlus 10 Pro or 9 Pro
4. OnePlus 10 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
5. OnePlus 10 Pro or Xiaomi 11T
6. Asus Zenfone 8 or Samsung Galaxy S21
7. Asus Zenfone 8 or Huawei P40 Pro
8. Asus Zenfone 8 or Xiaomi Poco F3
9. Asus Zenfone 8 or Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
10. Asus Zenfone 8 or ROG Phone 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish