OnePlus 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 369K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1115 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3885 mAh
  • 27% higher pixel density (525 vs 413 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (776 against 688 nits)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Weighs 32.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 6.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
10 Pro +13%
776 nits
Pixel 4a 5G
688 nits

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +7%
90%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 620
GPU clock 818 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro +67%
971
Pixel 4a 5G
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +93%
3422
Pixel 4a 5G
1772
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +170%
998794
Pixel 4a 5G
369388
CPU 229138 110393
GPU 438172 94787
Memory 172155 69352
UX 168167 97659
Total score 998794 369388
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro +766%
9563
Pixel 4a 5G
1104
Stability 64% 89%
Graphics test 57 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 9563 1104
PCMark 3.0 score 10936 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Stock Android
OS size - 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10 Pro
13:38 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
10 Pro
16:20 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
10 Pro
33:17 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 107°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro
n/a
Pixel 4a 5G
90.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 September 2020
Release date January 2022 November 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

