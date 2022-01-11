Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 5

Ванплас 10 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5
OnePlus 10 Pro
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 358K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 85% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 698 nits)
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 22% higher pixel density (525 vs 432 PPI)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Weighs 49.5 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
10 Pro
99
Pixel 5
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
10 Pro
99
Pixel 5
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
10 Pro
93
Pixel 5
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
10 Pro
73
Pixel 5
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
10 Pro
94
Pixel 5
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
10 Pro
90
Pixel 5
70

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
10 Pro +85%
1294 nits
Pixel 5
698 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +5%
90%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 620
GPU clock 818 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro +107%
1243
Pixel 5
601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +129%
4141
Pixel 5
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +181%
1007290
Pixel 5
358130
CPU 229138 103856
GPU 438172 92784
Memory 172155 74253
UX 168167 90089
Total score 1007290 358130
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
1084
Stability - 89%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1084
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Stock Android
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 80 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
10 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 107°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
129
Video quality
10 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
107
Generic camera score
10 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2020
Release date January 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 10 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. OnePlus 10 Pro or 8 Pro
3. OnePlus 10 Pro or 9 Pro
4. OnePlus 10 Pro or Xiaomi 12 Pro
5. Google Pixel 5 or Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
6. Google Pixel 5 or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
7. Google Pixel 5 or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
8. Google Pixel 5 or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
9. Google Pixel 5 or 4a 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish