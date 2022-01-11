OnePlus 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 5 VS OnePlus 10 Pro Google Pixel 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 358K)

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Delivers 85% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 698 nits)

Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

22% higher pixel density (525 vs 432 PPI)

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5 Weighs 49.5 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 525 ppi 432 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 90% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.4% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 10 Pro +85% 1294 nits Pixel 5 698 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro +5% 90% Pixel 5 85.9%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 620 GPU clock 818 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 10 Pro +107% 1243 Pixel 5 601 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10 Pro +129% 4141 Pixel 5 1806 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 10 Pro +181% 1007290 Pixel 5 358130 CPU 229138 103856 GPU 438172 92784 Memory 172155 74253 UX 168167 90089 Total score 1007290 358130 3DMark Wild Life Performance 10 Pro n/a Pixel 5 1084 Stability - 89% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1084 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12.1 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM ColorOS 12.1 Stock Android OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4080 mAh Charge power 80 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (12 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10 Pro n/a Pixel 5 12:41 hr Watching videos (Player) 10 Pro n/a Pixel 5 15:33 hr Talk (3G) 10 Pro n/a Pixel 5 25:54 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 150° 107° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 10 Pro n/a Pixel 5 129 Video quality 10 Pro n/a Pixel 5 107 Generic camera score 10 Pro n/a Pixel 5 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness 10 Pro n/a Pixel 5 91.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.