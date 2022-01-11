OnePlus 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 5a 5G VS OnePlus 10 Pro Google Pixel 5a 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 380K)

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 855 nits)

27% higher pixel density (525 vs 413 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size

Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4680 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G Weighs 17.5 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 10 Pro Price Google Pixel 5a 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.34 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 525 ppi 413 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 90% 85% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 10 Pro +51% 1294 nits Pixel 5a 5G 855 nits

Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof - IP67 Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro +6% 90% Pixel 5a 5G 85%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 620 GPU clock 818 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 10 Pro +93% 1243 Pixel 5a 5G 645 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10 Pro +111% 4141 Pixel 5a 5G 1960 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 10 Pro +165% 1007290 Pixel 5a 5G 380271 CPU 229138 110274 GPU 438172 102697 Memory 172155 76143 UX 168167 91936 Total score 1007290 380271 3DMark Wild Life Performance 10 Pro n/a Pixel 5a 5G 1661 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 9 FPS Graphics score - 1661 PCMark 3.0 score - 8853 AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12.1 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM ColorOS 12.1 Stock Android

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 150° 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 August 2021 Release date January 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.