Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 30W)
  • Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4385 mAh
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (952K versus 768K)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.2% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 22% higher pixel density (525 vs 429 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 10 Pro and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
10 Pro
79
Pixel 7a
63*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
10 Pro
75
Pixel 7a
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
10 Pro
78
Pixel 7a
71*
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 342 Hz -
Response time 11 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro
776 nits
Pixel 7a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200.5 g (7.07 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof - IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +10%
90%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 818 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~2513 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro
966
Pixel 7a
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro
3416
Pixel 7a
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +24%
952873
Pixel 7a
768394
CPU 222135 -
GPU 422552 -
Memory 138490 -
UX 173540 -
Total score 952873 768394
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro
9559
Pixel 7a
n/a
Max surface temperature 46.5 °C -
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9559 -
PCMark 3.0
10 Pro
11791
Pixel 7a
n/a
Web score 9277 -
Video editing 5888 -
Photo editing 25410 -
Data manipulation 9161 -
Writing score 17062 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (81st and 148th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 Stock Android
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:04 hr -
Watching video 13:54 hr -
Gaming 04:58 hr -
Standby 100 hr -
General battery life
10 Pro
30:10 hr
Pixel 7a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10 Pro
132
Pixel 7a
n/a
Video quality
10 Pro
110
Pixel 7a
n/a
Generic camera score
10 Pro
127
Pixel 7a
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
10 Pro
88.1 dB
Pixel 7a
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 May 2023
Release date January 2022 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 65 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

