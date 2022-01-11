Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs Honor 30 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus

OnePlus 10 Pro
Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 584K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 392 PPI)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (107 vs 99 hours)
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (776 against 581 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Honor 30 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
10 Pro +34%
776 nits
Honor 30 Pro Plus
581 nits

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 818 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro +25%
971
Honor 30 Pro Plus
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +8%
3422
Honor 30 Pro Plus
3157
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +71%
998794
Honor 30 Pro Plus
584238
CPU 229138 160308
GPU 438172 188805
Memory 172155 128150
UX 168167 107732
Total score 998794 584238
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9563 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10936 -
Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Magic UI 3.1.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10 Pro
13:38 hr
Honor 30 Pro Plus +1%
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10 Pro
16:20 hr
Honor 30 Pro Plus +5%
17:01 hr
Talk (3G)
10 Pro +42%
33:17 hr
Honor 30 Pro Plus
23:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 April 2020
Release date January 2022 May 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

