Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs Honor View 30 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

Ванплас 10 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор View 30 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro
Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 554K)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh
  • 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 400 PPI)
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (776 against 547 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Honor View 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
10 Pro +42%
776 nits
Honor View 30 Pro
547 nits

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +6%
90%
Honor View 30 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Huawei Honor View 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 818 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro +25%
971
Honor View 30 Pro
778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +13%
3422
Honor View 30 Pro
3034
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +80%
998794
Honor View 30 Pro
554165
CPU 229138 160079
GPU 438172 176646
Memory 172155 105187
UX 168167 115376
Total score 998794 554165
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9563 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10936 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Magic UI 3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10 Pro
13:38 hr
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
10 Pro
16:20 hr
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
10 Pro
33:17 hr
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 109°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 November 2019
Release date January 2022 March 2020
SAR (head) - 1.162 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.47 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs OnePlus 10 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs OnePlus 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs OnePlus 10 Pro
5. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
7. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
9. Huawei P40 vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
10. Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish