OnePlus 10 Pro vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro VS OnePlus 10 Pro Huawei Mate 40 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 807 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 10

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 759K)

19% higher pixel density (525 vs 441 PPI)

35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1243 and 919 points Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.76 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 525 ppi 441 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90% 94.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 97.5% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 10 Pro +60% 1294 nits Mate 40 Pro 807 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro 90% Mate 40 Pro +5% 94.1%

Software Operating system Android 12.1 Android 10.0 ROM ColorOS 12.1 EMUI 11 OS size - 18.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4400 mAh Charge power 80 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10 Pro n/a Mate 40 Pro 14:24 hr Watching videos (Player) 10 Pro n/a Mate 40 Pro 16:45 hr Talk (3G) 10 Pro n/a Mate 40 Pro 23:44 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 3840 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 150° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 20 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 18 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 10 Pro n/a Mate 40 Pro 140 Video quality 10 Pro n/a Mate 40 Pro 116 Generic camera score 10 Pro n/a Mate 40 Pro 136

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 22 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 10 Pro n/a Mate 40 Pro 87.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 October 2020 Release date January 2022 November 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.