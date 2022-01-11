Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs Mate 40 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 807 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 10
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 759K)
  • 19% higher pixel density (525 vs 441 PPI)
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1243 and 919 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Mate 40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
10 Pro +60%
1294 nits
Mate 40 Pro
807 nits
Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro
90%
Mate 40 Pro +5%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP24
GPU clock 818 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro +35%
1243
Mate 40 Pro
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +27%
4141
Mate 40 Pro
3272
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +33%
1007290
Mate 40 Pro
759026
CPU 229138 194527
GPU 438172 280796
Memory 172155 146761
UX 168167 140303
Total score 1007290 759026
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
5800
Stability - 49%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5800
Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 12.1 EMUI 11
OS size - 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 80 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10 Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10 Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
10 Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
23:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 October 2020
Release date January 2022 November 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

