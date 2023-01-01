OnePlus 10 Pro vs Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 60 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 9000S and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
- 19% higher pixel density (525 vs 440 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
- Weighs 24.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
89
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
68
67
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
84
98*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
86*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
86
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1212 x 2616 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|440 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|88.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|-
|PWM
|342 Hz
|-
|Response time
|11 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|79 mm (3.11 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|200.5 g (7.07 oz)
|225 g (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|2620 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|-
|GPU shading units
|1536
|-
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2512.8 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
980
Mate 60 Pro +2%
1000
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +9%
3449
3163
|CPU
|222135
|-
|GPU
|422552
|-
|Memory
|138490
|-
|UX
|173540
|-
|Total score
|961644
|-
|Max surface temperature
|46.5 °C
|-
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|9541
|-
|Web score
|9402
|-
|Video editing
|5900
|-
|Photo editing
|25181
|-
|Data manipulation
|9113
|-
|Writing score
|17175
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 14
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13.1
|-
|OS size
|32 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|80 W
|88 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 18 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|0:31 hr
|Web browsing
|10:04 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:54 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:58 hr
|-
|Standby
|100 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.3x
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|3840 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
Video quality
110
Generic camera score
127
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|August 2023
|Release date
|January 2022
|August 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 80 W
|Yes, 88 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, gaming, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 60 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.
