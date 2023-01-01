Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs Mate 60 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 60 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 9000S and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • 19% higher pixel density (525 vs 440 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 24.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 10 Pro and Huawei Mate 60 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Mate 60 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 440 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 88.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 342 Hz -
Response time 11 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro
787 nits
Mate 60 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 79 mm (3.11 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200.5 g (7.07 oz) 225 g (7.94 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +2%
90%
Mate 60 Pro
88.5%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Huawei Mate 60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
Max clock 3000 MHz 2620 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 -
GPU shading units 1536 -
GPU clock 818 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~2512.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro
980
Mate 60 Pro +2%
1000
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +9%
3449
Mate 60 Pro
3163
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro
961644
Mate 60 Pro
n/a
CPU 222135 -
GPU 422552 -
Memory 138490 -
UX 173540 -
Total score 961644 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro
9541
Mate 60 Pro
n/a
Max surface temperature 46.5 °C -
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9541 -
PCMark 3.0
10 Pro
11778
Mate 60 Pro
n/a
Web score 9402 -
Video editing 5900 -
Photo editing 25181 -
Data manipulation 9113 -
Writing score 17175 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 14
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 -
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 88 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:04 hr -
Watching video 13:54 hr -
Gaming 04:58 hr -
Standby 100 hr -
General battery life
10 Pro
30:10 hr
Mate 60 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
10 Pro
88.1 dB
Mate 60 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 August 2023
Release date January 2022 August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Yes, 88 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, gaming, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 60 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

