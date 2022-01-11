Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs Nova 8 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Ванплас 10 Про
VS
Хуавей Нова 8 Про
OnePlus 10 Pro
Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 450K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 392 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 16.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Nova 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
10 Pro
776 nits
Nova 8 Pro +3%
799 nits

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +1%
90%
Nova 8 Pro
89.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Huawei Nova 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2580 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 818 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro +42%
971
Nova 8 Pro
682
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +32%
3422
Nova 8 Pro
2596
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +121%
998794
Nova 8 Pro
450999
CPU 229138 -
GPU 438172 -
Memory 172155 -
UX 168167 -
Total score 998794 450999
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro
9563
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9563 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10936 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 EMUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10 Pro
13:38 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
10 Pro
16:20 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
10 Pro
33:17 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 December 2020
Release date January 2022 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. OnePlus 10 Pro and 8 Pro
3. OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro
4. OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
5. OnePlus 10 Pro and Xiaomi 11T
6. Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52
7. Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Huawei P40
8. Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Honor 30 Pro Plus
9. Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Nova 7
10. Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Mate 40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish