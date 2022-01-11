Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 563K)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (776 against 494 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (107 vs 94 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • 19% higher pixel density (525 vs 441 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
10 Pro
97
P40 Pro
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
10 Pro
89
P40 Pro
70
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
10 Pro
87
P40 Pro
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
10 Pro
73
P40 Pro
86
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
10 Pro
90
P40 Pro
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
10 Pro
86
P40 Pro
78

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 365 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
10 Pro +57%
776 nits
P40 Pro
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro
90%
P40 Pro +2%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 818 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro +25%
971
P40 Pro
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +8%
3422
P40 Pro
3155
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +77%
998794
P40 Pro
563899
CPU 229138 158342
GPU 438172 192995
Memory 172155 109861
UX 168167 107867
Total score 998794 563899
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro +191%
9563
P40 Pro
3286
Stability 64% 55%
Graphics test 57 FPS 19 FPS
Graphics score 9563 3286
PCMark 3.0 score 10936 -
AnTuTu Results (6th and 137th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 12.1 EMUI 11
OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10 Pro
13:38 hr
P40 Pro +13%
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10 Pro
16:20 hr
P40 Pro +12%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
10 Pro +48%
33:17 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
140
Video quality
10 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
105
Generic camera score
10 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
89.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 March 2020
Release date January 2022 March 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

