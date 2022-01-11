OnePlus 10 Pro vs Huawei P50 Pro VS OnePlus 10 Pro Huawei P50 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 600K)

Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 751 nits)

Comes with 640 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4360 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11

17% higher pixel density (525 vs 450 PPI)

The phone is 6-months newer

Reverse charging feature

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1243 and 1103 points Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 525 ppi 450 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90% 91.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 10 Pro +72% 1294 nits P50 Pro 751 nits

Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro 90% P50 Pro +1% 91.2%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660 GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 10 Pro +13% 1243 P50 Pro 1103 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10 Pro +32% 4141 P50 Pro 3143 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 10 Pro +68% 1007290 P50 Pro 600777 CPU 229138 162094 GPU 438172 185953 Memory 172155 137283 UX 168167 121084 Total score 1007290 600777 AnTuTu Ranking List (3rd and 118th place)

Software Operating system Android 12.1 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 12.1 HarmonyOS 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4360 mAh Charge power 80 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (73% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10 Pro n/a P50 Pro 10:03 hr Watching videos (Player) 10 Pro n/a P50 Pro 11:31 hr Talk (3G) 10 Pro n/a P50 Pro 25:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 150° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

Monochrome lens - - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 10 Pro n/a P50 Pro 149 Video quality 10 Pro n/a P50 Pro 116 Generic camera score 10 Pro n/a P50 Pro 144

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 July 2021 Release date January 2022 August 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P50 Pro.