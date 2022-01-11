Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs Edge 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 36% higher pixel density (525 vs 385 PPI)
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1001K versus 692K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (777 against 667 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (33:43 vs 30:49 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 15.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Edge 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 150.8%
PWM 342 Hz 471 Hz
Response time 11 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
10 Pro +16%
777 nits
Edge 20 Pro
667 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof - IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +1%
90%
Edge 20 Pro
89%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650
GPU clock 818 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +11%
3446
Edge 20 Pro
3114
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +45%
1001948
Edge 20 Pro
692230
CPU 229138 194428
GPU 438172 233226
Memory 172155 118946
UX 168167 152170
Total score 1001948 692230
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro +127%
9563
Edge 20 Pro
4215
Stability 64% 99%
Graphics test 57 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 9563 4215
PCMark 3.0 score 10936 -
AnTuTu Phone Scores (6th and 86th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Stock Android
OS size 32 GB 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:32 hr 09:54 hr
Watching video 13:54 hr 18:31 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 03:59 hr
Standby 100 hr 112 hr
General battery life
10 Pro
30:49 hr
Edge 20 Pro +9%
33:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.3
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10 Pro +21%
132
Edge 20 Pro
109
Video quality
10 Pro +15%
110
Edge 20 Pro
96
Generic camera score
10 Pro +21%
127
Edge 20 Pro
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro +6%
88.1 dB
Edge 20 Pro
82.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 July 2021
Release date January 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 10 Pro. It has a better display, performance, software, design, and sound.

