OnePlus 10 Pro
Motorola Edge 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (777 against 497 nits)
  • 30% higher pixel density (525 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 45.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
10 Pro
96
Edge 30
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
10 Pro
89
Edge 30
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
10 Pro
82
Edge 30
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
10 Pro
76
Edge 30
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
10 Pro
89
Edge 30
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
10 Pro
85
Edge 30
73

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 342 Hz -
Response time 11 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
10 Pro +56%
777 nits
Edge 30
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof - IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +4%
90%
Edge 30
86.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 818 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro +19%
972
Edge 30
819
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +48%
3446
Edge 30
2335
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro
1001948
Edge 30
n/a
CPU 229138 -
GPU 438172 -
Memory 172155 -
UX 168167 -
Total score 1001948 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro
9563
Edge 30
n/a
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9563 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10936 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 -
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 80 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:32 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:32 hr -
Watching video 13:54 hr -
Gaming 05:33 hr -
Standby 100 hr -
General battery life
10 Pro
30:49 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 114°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10 Pro
132
Edge 30
n/a
Video quality
10 Pro
110
Edge 30
n/a
Generic camera score
10 Pro
127
Edge 30
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro
88.1 dB
Edge 30
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 April 2022
Release date January 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

