OnePlus 10 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)
- Shows 13% longer battery life (30:49 vs 27:11 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1014K versus 825K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (945 against 779 nits)
- Weighs 25.5 grams less
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1067 and 969 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|-
|PWM
|342 Hz
|-
|Response time
|11 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|158.48 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2990 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Edge 30 Fusion +10%
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3423
3436
|CPU
|239647
|-
|GPU
|439833
|-
|Memory
|164894
|-
|UX
|174030
|-
|Total score
|1014186
|825950
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|9572
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11501
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (20th and 48th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12.1
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|-
|OS size
|32 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Yes (82% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|0:52 hr
|Web browsing
|10:32 hr
|09:42 hr
|Watching video
|13:54 hr
|11:35 hr
|Gaming
|05:33 hr
|04:56 hr
|Standby
|100 hr
|88 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
Video quality
110
Generic camera score
127
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 10 Pro. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and sound.
