Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (30:49 vs 27:11 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1014K versus 825K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (945 against 779 nits)
  • Weighs 25.5 grams less
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1067 and 969 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Edge 30 Fusion

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 342 Hz -
Response time 11 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro
779 nits
Edge 30 Fusion +21%
945 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 158.48 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof - IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro
90%
Edge 30 Fusion +1%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2990 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro
969
Edge 30 Fusion +10%
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +23%
1014186
Edge 30 Fusion
825950
CPU 239647 -
GPU 439833 -
Memory 164894 -
UX 174030 -
Total score 1014186 825950
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9572 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11501 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (20th and 48th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 -
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 80 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (82% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:32 hr 09:42 hr
Watching video 13:54 hr 11:35 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 04:56 hr
Standby 100 hr 88 hr
General battery life
10 Pro +13%
30:49 hr
Edge 30 Fusion
27:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro
88.1 dB
Edge 30 Fusion
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2022
Release date January 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 10 Pro. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and sound.

