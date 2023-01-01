Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs Edge 30 Neo – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Ванплас 10 Про
VS
Моторола Мото Эдж 30 Нео
OnePlus 10 Pro
Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (997K versus 410K)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • 25% higher pixel density (525 vs 419 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (1010 against 787 nits)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 45.5 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 95.5%
PWM 342 Hz 730 Hz
Response time 11 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro
787 nits
Edge 30 Neo +28%
1010 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200.5 g (7.07 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof - IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +3%
90%
Edge 30 Neo
87.5%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 619
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro +43%
979
Edge 30 Neo
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +73%
3480
Edge 30 Neo
2006
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +143%
997089
Edge 30 Neo
410735
CPU 227709 120669
GPU 430176 101658
Memory 160925 72120
UX 175122 112794
Total score 997089 410735
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro +692%
9556
Edge 30 Neo
1206
Stability 64% 99%
Graphics test 57 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 9556 1206
PCMark 3.0 score 11790 9962
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size 32 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 80 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 09:11 hr
Watching video 13:54 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 100 hr 92 hr
General battery life
10 Pro +6%
30:23 hr
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 150° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro
88.1 dB
Edge 30 Neo
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 September 2022
Release date January 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

