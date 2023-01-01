OnePlus 10 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo VS OnePlus 10 Pro Motorola Edge 30 Neo Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (997K versus 410K)

2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (997K versus 410K) Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh

Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh 25% higher pixel density (525 vs 419 PPI)

25% higher pixel density (525 vs 419 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (1010 against 787 nits)

Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (1010 against 787 nits) The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Weighs 45.5 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED POLED Size 6.7 inches 6.28 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 525 ppi 419 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90% 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.3% 95.5% PWM 342 Hz 730 Hz Response time 11 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 10 Pro 787 nits Edge 30 Neo +28% 1010 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200.5 g (7.07 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz) Waterproof - IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 10 Pro +3% 90% Edge 30 Neo 87.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size 32 GB 15 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh Charge power 80 W 68 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:13 hr 09:11 hr Watching video 13:54 hr 14:15 hr Gaming 05:09 hr 05:04 hr Standby 100 hr 92 hr General battery life 10 Pro +6% 30:23 hr Edge 30 Neo 28:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 150° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 10 Pro 132 Edge 30 Neo n/a Video quality 10 Pro 110 Edge 30 Neo n/a Generic camera score 10 Pro 127 Edge 30 Neo n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 10 Pro 88.1 dB Edge 30 Neo 88.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2022 Release date January 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.