Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1316 and 969 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 342 Hz -
Response time 11 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro
779 nits
Edge 30 Ultra
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof - IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro
90%
Edge 30 Ultra
90.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro
969
Edge 30 Ultra +36%
1316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro
3423
Edge 30 Ultra +23%
4197
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro
1014186
Edge 30 Ultra +6%
1078853
CPU 239647 -
GPU 439833 -
Memory 164894 -
UX 174030 -
Total score 1014186 1078853
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9572 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11501 -
AnTuTu Android Results (20th and 11th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 -
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 80 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:32 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:32 hr -
Watching video 13:54 hr -
Gaming 05:33 hr -
Standby 100 hr -
General battery life
10 Pro
30:49 hr
Edge 30 Ultra
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 114°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro
88.1 dB
Edge 30 Ultra
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2022
Release date January 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the performance, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

