Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2023), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 68W)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2023)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1244K versus 955K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1462 and 972 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 10 Pro and Motorola Edge Plus (2023) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Edge Plus (2023)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes -
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 342 Hz -
Response time 11 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro
777 nits
Edge Plus (2023)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 161.16 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200.5 g (7.07 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Motorola Edge Plus (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 740
GPU clock 818 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~2513 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro
972
Edge Plus (2023) +50%
1462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro
3446
Edge Plus (2023) +37%
4729
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro
955790
Edge Plus (2023) +30%
1244492
CPU 222135 -
GPU 422552 -
Memory 138490 -
UX 173540 -
Total score 955790 1244492
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 46.5 °C -
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9560 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9258 -
Video editing 5894 -
Photo editing 25435 -
Data manipulation 9173 -
Writing score 17026 -
AnTuTu Android Results (76th and 14th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 My UX
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 80 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:04 hr -
Watching video 13:54 hr -
Gaming 04:58 hr -
Standby 100 hr -
General battery life
10 Pro
30:10 hr
Edge Plus (2023)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 114°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 10000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/k/v/r)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
10 Pro
88.1 dB
Edge Plus (2023)
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 May 2023
Release date January 2022 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Edge Plus (2023):
    - In the European region, the smartphone comes with a 125-watt power adapter.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is definitely a better buy.

