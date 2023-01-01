OnePlus 10 Pro vs Motorola Edge Plus (2023)
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2023), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
- 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 68W)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2023)
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1244K versus 955K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1462 and 972 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
69
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
79
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
95*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|-
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|-
|PWM
|342 Hz
|-
|Response time
|11 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|161.16 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|200.5 g (7.07 oz)
|203 g (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2513 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
972
Edge Plus (2023) +50%
1462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3446
Edge Plus (2023) +37%
4729
|CPU
|222135
|-
|GPU
|422552
|-
|Memory
|138490
|-
|UX
|173540
|-
|Total score
|955790
|1244492
|Max surface temperature
|46.5 °C
|-
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|9560
|-
|Web score
|9258
|-
|Video editing
|5894
|-
|Photo editing
|25435
|-
|Data manipulation
|9173
|-
|Writing score
|17026
|-
AnTuTu Android Results (76th and 14th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|My UX
|OS size
|32 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5100 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Yes (71% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|0:35 hr
|Web browsing
|10:04 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:54 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:58 hr
|-
|Standby
|100 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93"
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|10000 x 6000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.61 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
Video quality
110
Generic camera score
127
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/k/v/r)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|May 2023
|Release date
|January 2022
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Edge Plus (2023):
- In the European region, the smartphone comes with a 125-watt power adapter.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is definitely a better buy.
