Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs Moto G62 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Motorola Moto G62 5G

Ванплас 10 Про
VS
Моторола Мото G62 5G
OnePlus 10 Pro
Motorola Moto G62 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G62 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1001K versus 352K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (525 vs 405 PPI)
  • Delivers 42% higher peak brightness (786 against 554 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G62 5G
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (36:51 vs 30:23 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 16.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Moto G62 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 342 Hz -
Response time 11 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro +42%
786 nits
Moto G62 5G
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 161.83 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.96 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof - Yes
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +6%
90%
Moto G62 5G
85.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Motorola Moto G62 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 619
GPU clock 818 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro +79%
981
Moto G62 5G
548
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +103%
3458
Moto G62 5G
1702
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +184%
1001714
Moto G62 5G
352721
CPU 227709 -
GPU 430176 -
Memory 160925 -
UX 175122 -
Total score 1001714 352721
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro +879%
9567
Moto G62 5G
977
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 57 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 9567 977
PCMark 3.0 score 11656 9336
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM ColorOS 13 -
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (24% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:13 hr 12:44 hr
Watching video 13:54 hr 13:24 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 06:04 hr
Standby 100 hr 139 hr
General battery life
10 Pro
30:23 hr
Moto G62 5G +21%
36:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 150° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro
88.1 dB
Moto G62 5G
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 June 2022
Release date January 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or OnePlus 10 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or OnePlus 10 Pro
3. Asus ROG Phone 5 or OnePlus 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or OnePlus 10 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or OnePlus 10 Pro
6. Motorola Moto G50 or G62 5G
7. Motorola Moto G60 or G62 5G
8. Motorola Moto G22 or G62 5G
9. Motorola Moto G82 5G or G62 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish