OnePlus 10 Pro vs Motorola Razr Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Motorola Razr Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3800 mAh
- 27% higher pixel density (525 vs 413 PPI)
- Shows 14% longer battery life (30:10 vs 26:34 hours)
- Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 30W)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (1060 against 784 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1061K versus 963K)
- 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1278 and 981 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|22:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|-
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|97.5%
|PWM
|342 Hz
|103 Hz
|Response time
|11 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|200.5 g (7.07 oz)
|188.5 g (6.65 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2513 GFLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|222135
|333083
|GPU
|422552
|310099
|Memory
|138490
|208685
|UX
|173540
|200258
|Total score
|963759
|1061235
|Max surface temperature
|46.5 °C
|52.5 °C
|Stability
|64%
|46%
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|47 FPS
|Graphics score
|9541
|7948
|Web score
|9313
|-
|Video editing
|5891
|-
|Photo editing
|25338
|-
|Data manipulation
|9158
|-
|Writing score
|17129
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (86th and 46th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13.1
|My UX
|OS size
|32 GB
|36 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Max charge power
|80 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|1:27 hr
|Web browsing
|10:04 hr
|08:57 hr
|Watching video
|13:54 hr
|12:44 hr
|Gaming
|04:58 hr
|04:24 hr
|Standby
|100 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|108°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|June 2023
|Release date
|January 2022
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 65 W
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the gaming, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Razr Plus.
