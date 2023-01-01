Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs Razr Plus – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Motorola Razr Plus

78 out of 100
OnePlus 10 Pro
VS
78 out of 100
Motorola Razr Plus
OnePlus 10 Pro
Motorola Razr Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Motorola Razr Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3800 mAh
  • 27% higher pixel density (525 vs 413 PPI)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (30:10 vs 26:34 hours)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 30W)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (1060 against 784 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1061K versus 963K)
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1278 and 981 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 10 Pro and Motorola Razr Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Razr Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 22:9
PPI 525 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 97.5%
PWM 342 Hz 103 Hz
Response time 11 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro
784 nits
Razr Plus +35%
1060 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 200.5 g (7.07 oz) 188.5 g (6.65 oz)
Waterproof - IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +6%
90%
Razr Plus
85.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Motorola Razr Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2513 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro
981
Razr Plus +30%
1278
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro
3447
Razr Plus +6%
3647
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro
963759
Razr Plus +10%
1061235
CPU 222135 333083
GPU 422552 310099
Memory 138490 208685
UX 173540 200258
Total score 963759 1061235
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro +20%
9541
Razr Plus
7948
Max surface temperature 46.5 °C 52.5 °C
Stability 64% 46%
Graphics test 57 FPS 47 FPS
Graphics score 9541 7948
Web score 9313 -
Video editing 5891 -
Photo editing 25338 -
Data manipulation 9158 -
Writing score 17129 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 My UX
OS size 32 GB 36 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3800 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:04 hr 08:57 hr
Watching video 13:54 hr 12:44 hr
Gaming 04:58 hr 04:24 hr
Standby 100 hr 84 hr
General battery life
10 Pro +14%
30:10 hr
Razr Plus
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 150° 108°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10 Pro
132
Razr Plus
n/a
Video quality
10 Pro
110
Razr Plus
n/a
Generic camera score
10 Pro
127
Razr Plus
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
10 Pro +11%
88.1 dB
Razr Plus
79.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 June 2023
Release date January 2022 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 65 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the gaming, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Razr Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Find N2 Flip vs Razr Plus
2. Motorola Razr vs Razr Plus
3. iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Razr Plus
4. Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Razr Plus
5. iPhone 14 Pro vs Razr Plus
6. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs 10 Pro
7. 8 Pro vs 10 Pro
8. Pixel 7 vs 10 Pro
9. Pixel 7 Pro vs 10 Pro
10. iPhone 14 Pro Max vs 10 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский