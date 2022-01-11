OnePlus 10 Pro vs Nothing Phone (1)
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1014K versus 557K)
- Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (782 against 500 nits)
- 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 981 and 795 points
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
- Weighs 41.3 grams less
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|85.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|-
|PWM
|342 Hz
|-
|Response time
|11 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
|159.2 gramm (5.62 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|229138
|-
|GPU
|438172
|-
|Memory
|172155
|-
|UX
|168167
|-
|Total score
|1014769
|557728
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11231
|-
AnTuTu Phone Scores (17th and 173rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12.1
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|Nothing OS
|OS size
|32 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|1:12 hr
|Web browsing
|10:32 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:54 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:33 hr
|-
|Standby
|100 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2