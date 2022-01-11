Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs Phone (1) – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Nothing Phone (1)

Ванплас 10 Про
VS
Nothing phone (1)
OnePlus 10 Pro
Nothing Phone (1)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1014K versus 557K)
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (782 against 500 nits)
  • 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 981 and 795 points
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Weighs 41.3 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Phone (1)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 342 Hz -
Response time 11 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
10 Pro +56%
782 nits
Phone (1)
500 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) 159.2 gramm (5.62 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro +5%
90%
Phone (1)
85.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro +23%
981
Phone (1)
795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro +23%
3468
Phone (1)
2810
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro +82%
1014769
Phone (1)
557728
CPU 229138 -
GPU 438172 -
Memory 172155 -
UX 168167 -
Total score 1014769 557728
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
PCMark 3.0 score 11231 -
AnTuTu Phone Scores (17th and 173rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Nothing OS
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:32 hr -
Watching video 13:54 hr -
Gaming 05:33 hr -
Standby 100 hr -
General battery life
10 Pro
30:49 hr
Phone (1)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 150° 114°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10 Pro
132
Phone (1)
n/a
Video quality
10 Pro
110
Phone (1)
n/a
Generic camera score
10 Pro
127
Phone (1)
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10 Pro
88.1 dB
Phone (1)
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 July 2022
Release date January 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 13 Pro Max vs 10 Pro
2. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs 10 Pro
3. ROG Phone 5 vs 10 Pro
4. Mi 11 Ultra vs 10 Pro
5. Galaxy S22 Plus vs 10 Pro
6. iPhone 13 vs Phone (1)
7. Pixel 6 vs Phone (1)
8. Nord 2T vs Phone (1)
9. iQOO Neo 6 vs Phone (1)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish