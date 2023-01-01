Home > Smartphone comparison > 10 Pro vs Phone (2) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 11, 2022, against the Nothing Phone (2), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Specifications of the Phone (2) was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 33W)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (2)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1127K versus 948K)
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1243 and 966 points

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 10 Pro and Nothing Phone (2) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
10 Pro
79
Phone (2)
94*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
10 Pro
75
Phone (2)
88*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
10 Pro
78
Phone (2)
77*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10 Pro
vs
Phone (2)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes -
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% -
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 342 Hz -
Response time 11 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
10 Pro
780 nits
Phone (2)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200.5 g (7.07 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10 Pro
90%
Phone (2)
n/a

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10 Pro and Nothing Phone (2) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2513 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro
966
Phone (2) +29%
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10 Pro
3434
Phone (2) +11%
3797
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10 Pro
948753
Phone (2) +19%
1127313
CPU 222135 -
GPU 422552 -
Memory 138490 -
UX 173540 -
Total score 948753 1127313
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10 Pro
9541
Phone (2)
n/a
Max surface temperature 46.5 °C -
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9541 -
Web score 9313 -
Video editing 5891 -
Photo editing 25338 -
Data manipulation 9158 -
Writing score 17129 -
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (84th and 29th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 Nothing OS 2.0
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (98% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:04 hr -
Watching video 13:54 hr -
Gaming 04:58 hr -
Standby 100 hr -
General battery life
10 Pro
30:10 hr
Phone (2)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 114°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10 Pro
132
Phone (2)
n/a
Video quality
10 Pro
110
Phone (2)
n/a
Generic camera score
10 Pro
127
Phone (2)
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 )
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
10 Pro
88.1 dB
Phone (2)
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 July 2023
Release date January 2022 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 65 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the performance, gaming, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (2).

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
