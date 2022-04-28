Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 10R vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10R (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI)
  • 73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1730 and 998 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 10R
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 10R
n/a
iPhone 13
809 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 10R +2%
87.6%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10R and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 10R
998
iPhone 13 +73%
1730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 10R
3731
iPhone 13 +25%
4671
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 10R
792315
iPhone 13 +2%
808306
CPU 187166 219838
GPU 313787 329364
Memory 139641 121868
UX 146237 133943
Total score 792315 808306
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8810
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 15.4
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 80 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 10R
n/a
iPhone 13
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 10R
n/a
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 September 2021
Release date May 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10R.

