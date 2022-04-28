OnePlus 10R vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10R (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI)
- 73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1730 and 998 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.6%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|129%
|PWM
|-
|609 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|-
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
998
iPhone 13 +73%
1730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3731
iPhone 13 +25%
4671
|CPU
|187166
|219838
|GPU
|313787
|329364
|Memory
|139641
|121868
|UX
|146237
|133943
|Total score
|792315
|808306
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|52 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|8810
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 12.1
|15.4
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:33 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:11 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:33 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|-
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
138
Video quality
117
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|May 2022
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10R.
