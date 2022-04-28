Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 10R vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10R vs Apple iPhone XR

Ванплас 10R
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
OnePlus 10R
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10R (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 44 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (785K versus 492K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1111 and 991 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 10R
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 10R
n/a
iPhone XR
695 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof - IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 10R +11%
87.6%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10R and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 10R
991
iPhone XR +12%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 10R +67%
3699
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 10R +59%
785967
iPhone XR
492815
CPU 187166 136583
GPU 313787 179228
Memory 139641 77872
UX 146237 103093
Total score 785967 492815
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 68%
Graphics test - 31 FPS
Graphics score - 5261
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 15.4
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 80 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:16 hr
Watching video - 12:45 hr
Gaming - 05:10 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 10R
n/a
iPhone XR
33:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 10R
n/a
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 September 2018
Release date May 2022 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10R is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 vs OnePlus 10R
2. OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 10R
3. OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 10R
4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR
5. Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone XR
7. Apple iPhone 11 vs Apple iPhone XR
8. Apple iPhone 12 mini vs Apple iPhone XR

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish