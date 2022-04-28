Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 10R vs ROG Phone 5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10R (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 53 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1126 and 991 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 10R
vs
ROG Phone 5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 568 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 10R
n/a
ROG Phone 5
804 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 10R +7%
87.6%
ROG Phone 5
82%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10R and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 660
GPU clock - 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 10R
991
ROG Phone 5 +14%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 10R
3699
ROG Phone 5 +1%
3731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 10R
785967
ROG Phone 5
782466
CPU 187166 198233
GPU 313787 303005
Memory 139641 133238
UX 146237 154038
Total score 785967 782466
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 90%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5728
PCMark 3.0 score - 16397
AnTuTu Results (53rd and 55th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 ROG UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:04 hr
Watching video - 16:01 hr
Gaming - 06:15 hr
Standby - 95 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 10R
n/a
ROG Phone 5
32:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 35 mm
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 10R
n/a
ROG Phone 5
92.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 March 2021
Release date May 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10R. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 5.

