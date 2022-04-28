Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 10R vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10R (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (792K versus 364K)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 394 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 10R
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 10R
n/a
Pixel 5
705 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material - Metal
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 10R +2%
87.6%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10R and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2850 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 620
GPU clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 10R +65%
998
Pixel 5
606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 10R +103%
3731
Pixel 5
1836
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 10R +118%
792315
Pixel 5
364194
CPU 187166 103856
GPU 313787 92784
Memory 139641 74253
UX 146237 90089
Total score 792315 364194
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 10R
n/a
Pixel 5
1084
Stability - 89%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1084
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 Stock Android
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 80 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:13 hr
Watching video - 15:02 hr
Gaming - 05:40 hr
Standby - 104 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 10R
n/a
Pixel 5
31:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 10R
n/a
Pixel 5
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 September 2020
Release date May 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10R is definitely a better buy.

