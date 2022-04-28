Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10R (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.