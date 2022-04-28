Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 10R vs Edge 20 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10R vs Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Ванплас 10R
VS
Моторола Эдж 20 Про
OnePlus 10R
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10R (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (793K versus 704K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 10R
vs
Edge 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 150.8%
PWM - 471 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 10R
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
673 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 10R
87.6%
Edge 20 Pro +2%
89%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10R and Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 650
GPU clock 912 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 10R +3%
1003
Edge 20 Pro
977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 10R +18%
3732
Edge 20 Pro
3164
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 10R +13%
793168
Edge 20 Pro
704760
CPU 194198 194428
GPU 309422 233226
Memory 146279 118946
UX 136103 152170
Total score 793168 704760
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 10R +33%
5593
Edge 20 Pro
4212
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 33 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 5593 4212
PCMark 3.0 score 11179 14941
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (87th and 132nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 Stock Android
OS size - 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 1:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:54 hr
Watching video - 18:31 hr
Gaming - 03:59 hr
Standby - 112 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 10R
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
33:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.3
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 10R
n/a
Edge 20 Pro
82.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2022 July 2021
Release date May 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10R. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs OnePlus 10R
2. OnePlus 9RT vs OnePlus 10R
3. Poco X4 GT vs OnePlus 10R
4. 10T 5G vs OnePlus 10R
5. Nord 2 5G vs Edge 20 Pro
6. Galaxy A52s 5G vs Edge 20 Pro
7. Pixel 6 vs Edge 20 Pro
8. Edge 20 vs Edge 20 Pro
9. Moto G200 vs Edge 20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish