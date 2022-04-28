Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10R (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on April 28, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.