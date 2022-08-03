Home > Smartphone comparison > 10T 5G vs iPhone 13 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10T 5G vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro

OnePlus 10T 5G
Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 3, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • Comes with 1705 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3095 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1122K versus 783K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI)
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1694 and 1270 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10T 5G
vs
iPhone 13 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 510 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
10T 5G
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro
1054 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
10T 5G +2%
87.9%
iPhone 13 Pro
86%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10T 5G and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10T 5G
1270
iPhone 13 Pro +33%
1694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10T 5G
4251
iPhone 13 Pro +10%
4671
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10T 5G +43%
1122024
iPhone 13 Pro
783840
CPU - 216914
GPU - 321713
Memory - 121771
UX - 130779
Total score 1122024 783840
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 78%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9550
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 -
OS size - 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 3095 mAh
Charge power 150 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 15 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:06 hr
Watching video - 16:46 hr
Gaming - 05:51 hr
Standby - 117 hr
General battery life
10T 5G
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro
36:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2021
Release date August 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10T 5G.

