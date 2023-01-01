OnePlus 10T 5G vs Apple iPhone 14 VS OnePlus 10T 5G Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 3, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1521 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1521 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3279 mAh Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1035K versus 827K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1035K versus 827K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Shows 13% longer battery life (37:24 vs 33:09 hours)

Shows 13% longer battery life (37:24 vs 33:09 hours) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI)

17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20.1:9 19.5:9 PPI 394 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.6% 99.5% PWM 360 Hz 60 Hz Response time 1 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 10T 5G 827 nits iPhone 14 +2% 843 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 203.5 g (7.18 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP54 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 10T 5G +2% 87.9% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 150 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (68% in 13 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:17 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 16:57 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:37 hr 05:25 hr Standby 97 hr 122 hr General battery life 10T 5G 33:09 hr iPhone 14 +13% 37:24 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (148th and 56th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 10T 5G n/a iPhone 14 135 Video quality 10T 5G n/a iPhone 14 146 Generic camera score 10T 5G n/a iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 10T 5G +4% 84 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 September 2022 Release date August 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10T 5G.