Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 3, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.