Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 3, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 723K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (33:09 vs 30:01 hours)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1308 and 1022 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
10T 5G
90
Pixel 6
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
10T 5G
94
Pixel 6
76
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
10T 5G
80
Pixel 6
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
10T 5G
71
Pixel 6
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
10T 5G
87
Pixel 6
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
10T 5G
84
Pixel 6
78

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10T 5G
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.8%
PWM 360 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
10T 5G
815 nits
Pixel 6 +3%
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10T 5G +5%
87.9%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10T 5G and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 900 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10T 5G +28%
1308
Pixel 6
1022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10T 5G +36%
3905
Pixel 6
2875
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10T 5G +38%
999014
Pixel 6
723212
CPU 247669 187698
GPU 439011 298218
Memory 146080 100887
UX 170563 137683
Total score 999014 723212
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10T 5G +63%
10404
Pixel 6
6367
Stability - 55%
Graphics test 62 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 10404 6367
PCMark 3.0 score - 10548
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (28th and 111th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 150 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (68% in 13 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:17 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 16:57 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 05:37 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 97 hr 92 hr
General battery life
10T 5G +10%
33:09 hr
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10T 5G
n/a
Pixel 6
144
Video quality
10T 5G
n/a
Pixel 6
115
Generic camera score
10T 5G
n/a
Pixel 6
132

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10T 5G
84 dB
Pixel 6 +3%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 October 2021
Release date August 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 10T 5G. It has a better display, performance, and software.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

