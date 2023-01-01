OnePlus 10T 5G vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 3, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
- Shows 22% longer battery life (33:09 vs 27:15 hours)
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1030K versus 768K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 10-months newer
- 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1308 and 1039 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 394 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
85
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.1:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|950 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|98.5%
|PWM
|360 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|203.5 g (7.18 oz)
|210 g (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Google Tensor
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2171 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10T 5G +26%
1308
1039
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10T 5G +38%
3881
2818
|CPU
|254517
|199110
|GPU
|453122
|299002
|Memory
|151409
|119211
|UX
|173588
|161867
|Total score
|1030416
|768051
|Max surface temperature
|48.6 °C
|40.4 °C
|Stability
|95%
|55%
|Graphics test
|62 FPS
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|10411
|6218
|Web score
|-
|8592
|Video editing
|-
|6853
|Photo editing
|-
|17681
|Data manipulation
|-
|11132
|Writing score
|-
|16338
AnTuTu Phone Scores (39th and 138th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 16 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|5003 mAh
|Charge power
|150 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 13 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:19 hr
|1:59 hr
|Web browsing
|11:17 hr
|08:47 hr
|Watching video
|16:57 hr
|12:29 hr
|Gaming
|05:37 hr
|04:43 hr
|Standby
|97 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3840 x 2880
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|October 2021
|Release date
|August 2022
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10T 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.
