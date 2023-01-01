Home > Smartphone comparison > 10T 5G vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10T 5G vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Ванплас 10T 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
OnePlus 10T 5G
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 3, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (33:09 vs 27:15 hours)
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1030K versus 768K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1308 and 1039 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10T 5G
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 98.5%
PWM 360 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
10T 5G
811 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +6%
858 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203.5 g (7.18 oz) 210 g (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10T 5G
87.9%
Pixel 6 Pro +1%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10T 5G and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor
Max clock 3190 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 900 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10T 5G +26%
1308
Pixel 6 Pro
1039
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10T 5G +38%
3881
Pixel 6 Pro
2818
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10T 5G +34%
1030416
Pixel 6 Pro
768051
CPU 254517 199110
GPU 453122 299002
Memory 151409 119211
UX 173588 161867
Total score 1030416 768051
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10T 5G +67%
10411
Pixel 6 Pro
6218
Max surface temperature 48.6 °C 40.4 °C
Stability 95% 55%
Graphics test 62 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 10411 6218
PCMark 3.0
10T 5G
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
11395
Web score - 8592
Video editing - 6853
Photo editing - 17681
Data manipulation - 11132
Writing score - 16338
AnTuTu Phone Scores (39th and 138th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM OxygenOS 13 Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 150 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (68% in 13 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:17 hr 08:47 hr
Watching video 16:57 hr 12:29 hr
Gaming 05:37 hr 04:43 hr
Standby 97 hr 93 hr
General battery life
10T 5G +22%
33:09 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
27:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
10T 5G
84 dB
Pixel 6 Pro +1%
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 October 2021
Release date August 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10T 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 10T 5G or OnePlus 10 Pro
2. OnePlus 10T 5G or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
3. OnePlus 10T 5G or Xiaomi 12 Pro
4. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Oppo Find X5 Pro
5. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22
6. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
7. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Google Pixel 7 Pro
8. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Google Pixel 7
9. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Google Pixel 6a
10. Google Pixel 6 Pro or OnePlus 10 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish