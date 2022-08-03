Home > Smartphone comparison > 10T 5G vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10T 5G vs Google Pixel 6a

VS
OnePlus 10T 5G
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 3, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1127K versus 546K)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4410 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1280 and 1010 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Weighs 25.5 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10T 5G
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10T 5G +6%
87.9%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10T 5G and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 900 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10T 5G +27%
1280
Pixel 6a
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10T 5G +49%
4270
Pixel 6a
2869
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10T 5G +106%
1127754
Pixel 6a
546372
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (2nd and 187th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 150 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 15 min) Yes (20% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
10T 5G
n/a
Pixel 6a
140
Video quality
10T 5G
n/a
Pixel 6a
111
Generic camera score
10T 5G
n/a
Pixel 6a
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 May 2022
Release date August 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10T 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
