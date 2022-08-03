Home > Smartphone comparison > 10T 5G vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 10T 5G vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Ванплас 10T 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
OnePlus 10T 5G
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 3, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (33:09 vs 28:42 hours)
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 797K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1308 and 1048 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (1084 against 815 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10T 5G
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 360 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
10T 5G
815 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +33%
1084 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10T 5G
87.9%
Pixel 7 Pro +1%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10T 5G and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10T 5G +25%
1308
Pixel 7 Pro
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10T 5G +23%
3905
Pixel 7 Pro
3172
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10T 5G +25%
999014
Pixel 7 Pro
797870
CPU 247669 216931
GPU 439011 296692
Memory 146080 134893
UX 170563 152600
Total score 999014 797870
3DMark Wild Life Performance
10T 5G
10404
Pixel 7 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (28th and 80th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 150 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (68% in 13 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:17 hr 09:40 hr
Watching video 16:57 hr 13:59 hr
Gaming 05:37 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 97 hr 87 hr
General battery life
10T 5G +16%
33:09 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
28:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 126°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10T 5G
84 dB
Pixel 7 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 October 2022
Release date August 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10T 5G. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. 9 Pro vs 10T 5G
2. 10 Pro vs 10T 5G
3. OnePlus 9RT vs 10T 5G
4. Nord 2T vs 10T 5G
5. iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro
6. iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro
7. Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro
8. Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 7 Pro
9. Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Pixel 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish