OnePlus 10T 5G vs Nothing Phone (1)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 10T 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 3, 2022, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1127K versus 577K)
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1280 and 820 points
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 44.3 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
10T 5G
vs
Phone (1)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
10T 5G
n/a
Phone (1)
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz) 159.2 gramm (5.62 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
10T 5G +2%
87.9%
Phone (1)
85.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 10T 5G and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 900 MHz 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10T 5G +56%
1280
Phone (1)
820
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10T 5G +43%
4270
Phone (1)
2988
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
10T 5G +95%
1127754
Phone (1)
577966
CPU - 160405
GPU - 175059
Memory - 113702
UX - 130019
Total score 1127754 577966
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (2nd and 171st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 Nothing OS
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 150 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (68% in 15 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:12 hr
Watching video - 15:54 hr
Gaming - 04:48 hr
Standby - 108 hr
General battery life
10T 5G
n/a
Phone (1)
34:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
10T 5G
n/a
Phone (1)
84.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 July 2022
Release date August 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10T 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (1).

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
