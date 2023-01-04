OnePlus 11 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max VS OnePlus 11 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 802K)

67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 802K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4352 mAh

Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4352 mAh Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 15% higher pixel density (525 vs 458 PPI) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1757 and 1501 points

17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1757 and 1501 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 11 Price Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 525 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 1056 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP54 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 11 +3% 89.7% iPhone 13 Pro Max 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4352 mAh Charge power 100 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (42% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:25 hr 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 14:55 hr Watching video - 20:14 hr Gaming - 07:42 hr Standby - 140 hr General battery life OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 43:44 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 144 Video quality OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 119 Generic camera score OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 80.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2023 September 2021 Release date January 2023 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.